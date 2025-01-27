Zvika Mor, whose son Eitan is being held hostage in Gaza, responds to the father of lookout Liri Albag, who was released from Hamas captivity and stated yesterday that he scorns those who opposed the hostage deal, adding, "The nation will hold you accountable."

"My dear friend Eli. We were delighted to see that Liri was returned to you and wish her and you a swift recovery and return to normalcy, as much as possible. Opponents of the hostage deal included many families of soldiers who fell and were injured during the Gaza war, for the purpose of bringing Liri home, as well as many bereaved families from Arab terrorism.

All of these families want to bring the hostages home already, but wish and pray for these to be the last hostages; so that their sacrifice in the war should not be in vain, in a deal that puts Hamas back in power and that the murderers of their loved ones, who have been released from prison, will not laugh at them all the way to the next terror attack," noted Mor.

He added, "We, the families of the hostages, do not live here alone. There is a whole nation here that wants to live, and therefore we requested that the release of the hostages take all these families who have suffered and sacrificed so much into account."

Yesterday, the families of the released female soldiers Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag issued their first joint statement since their daughters' return from Hamas captivity.

Eli Albag, Liri's father, thanked the supporters of the deal and criticized its opponents: "I want to say to the Prime Minister and to the members of the government – both to the coalition and the opposition – to those who supported the deal, my heart is with you, keep going until the end. To the opponents – the nation will hold you accountable. When you saw my daughter and the three female soldiers come out with smiles and pride, where were you? Those who voted against the deal? The entire nation stood happy. The Prime Minister took a brave step and I scorn those who opposed the deal."

Yoni Levy, father of Naama who was released from Hamas captivity, said: "I am confident that the events at the Nahal Oz outpost will be thoroughly investigated by a state commission of inquiry. Naama is now safe here with us, surrounded by family, friends, and protected – but the struggle is not over, there are still 90 hostages that we must bring home.

“We will have no healing and no return to normalcy without the obvious understanding that the State of Israel is the father and mother of each one of us, that it is committed to bringing us back and caring for us wherever we may be. The people of Israel - you gave us the strength to fight for Naama's return," he added.

Orly Gilboa, mother of Daniella, shared details about her daughter's condition. "My daughter returned thin and pale, after having suffered in captivity. But she was and is still the wonderful and talented girl she was when they kidnapped her and took her away from us. She did not lose her pride as an Israeli – and you and the whole world could see that yesterday at the ceremony for their release. She learned in captivity that we had changed her name [from Danielle to Daniella], saw us make public statements, and knew that we would do everything to ensure she returned alive."

Orly later addressed the family of hostage Agam Berger and the other hostages, saying: "It could have been any one of our daughters left behind. Meirav, Shlomi, Liam, Bar, and Ilai – we will not stop, we will not give up until Agam is home as well. Agam and all the hostages must return home by the end of the deal."