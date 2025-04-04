After enduring 498 days of captivity under Hamas in Gaza, Alexander "Sasha" Troufanov embarked on his inaugural journey to the United States.

His visit commenced with a stop at Chabad World Headquarters in Brooklyn, where he was warmly received and accompanied by Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky of Chabad World Headquarters and Rabbi Levi Lazar of Chabad Moscow.

In a moving gesture, Chabad leaders granted Troufanov access to the Rebbe’s private study within the iconic "770" building. Accompanied by fellow former hostage Sapir Cohen, Troufanov was invited to don tefillin—the sacred ritual he first experienced just hours after his release, when Rabbi Berel Lazar, Chief Rabbi of Russia, visited him and helped him put them on for the very first time.

This spiritual journey continued as Troufanov proceeded to the Rebbe’s Ohel in Queens, the most visited Jewish sacred site outside of Israel, drawing approximately one million visitors annually. There, he fervently prayed for those still held captive and for the well-being of his brethren in the Holy Land. He also expressed profound appreciation for the unwavering dedication of Chabad Shluchim worldwide, acknowledging their relentless efforts in supporting and uniting Jewish life across the globe.

Reflecting on his harrowing ordeal, Troufanov had previously shared in a message broadcast at a Tel Aviv rally, "It’s important for me to speak out. Even though I was released not long ago, the thought of those still there never leaves me. Every hour, every minute, I can’t fully grasp that I’m free while many haven’t returned."