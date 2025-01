The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Friday morning published photos of the activities of the Egoz Unit in Jenin in recent days.

The commander of the Egoz Unit said, "The Egoz Unit has been fighting throughout the past year in all sectors, and currently is in the midst of significant combat to thwart terrorism in Jenin."

He stressed, "We will reach every place we are required to, and act in the best way possible to ensure the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."

צילום: דובר צה"ל

