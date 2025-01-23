Yamit Ashkenazi posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday with her sister Doron Steinbrecher, the first since Doron was released from Hamas captivity on Sunday.

"After 471 days of hell, my sunbeam has returned to me," Ashkenazi wrote. "Thank you to all those who sent messages, called, and gave support from far and near and were with me throughout this time - you were my air when I couldn't breathe anymore. We were privileged to get Dorona back, but there are families that are still waiting. Go out, show support, fight - it's not over until everyone's here."

Doron is still recovering at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital together with Romi Gonen and Emily Damari who were released from Gaza with her.