The Defense Ministry's Mine Clearance Authority continues to clear out minefields in the Golan Heights and has cleared over 200 mines near Kibbutz Ein Zivan over an area of 50 dunams over the past two weeks.

The Mine Clearance Authority works year-round to clear mines and unexploded bombs across the country as part of a multi-year plan to release areas suspected of containing mines for the benefit of commerce, industry, and housing.

Over the past year, the authority cleared over 6,500 dunams suspected of being containing mines or unexploded ordanances across Israel, including thousands of Dunams in the Golan Heights.

Since the authority began work at Ein Zivan, it cleared approximately 430 dunams and detonated over 4,500 antitank mines that were placed there at the end of the 1980s.