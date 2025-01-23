Rabbi Yosef Shmuel Gerlitzky, chairman of the Rabbinical Congress for Peace and longtime Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Tel Aviv, harshly condemned the ceasefire-prisoner swap deal that Israel signed with the Hamas terror group, comparing it to the 2005 Disengagement from Gaza.

In an interview with Kol Hai Radio, Rabbi Gerlitzky denied the claim that the Council of Torah Sages supports the deal.

"This is a true danger to lives," said Rabbi Gerlitzky, who represents the organization of 400 rabbis who oppoe the deal. "The lack of official statement on the part of the Council of Torah Sages does not prove support."

He added, "This is a matter which will have severe repercussions."

Calling on the government to block the second and third phases of the deal, he stressed, "The deal is a true threat to life, and even acts as a sort of 'second Disengagement.'"

In the 2005 Disengagement from Gaza, Israel handed the entirety of the Strip over to the Palestinian Authority, which controlled it until Hamas took over in 2007.

Previously, the haredi Councils of Torah Sage, as well as haredi MKs and ministers, had voiced their support for the deal, which was approved last week and implemented on Sunday.