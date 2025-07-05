An Israeli official on Saturday night said that a decision had been made to send an Israeli delegation for "proximity talks" in Doha, following Hamas' response to the proposed framework.

In its Friday night response, the terrorist group said, "Hamas has completed its internal consultations and with the Palestinian factions regarding the latest proposal from the mediators to halt the aggression against our people in Gaza.”

It added, “The organization has delivered its response to the mediating brothers, and it is characterized by positivity. The organization is ready, with all seriousness, to immediately enter a round of negotiations regarding the mechanism for implementing this framework.”

An Israeli official confirmed that Israel has received Hamas's response from the mediators and is studying its details.

On Saturday night, the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet will convene to discuss the deal, the continuation of the war, and the issue of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Hostages Families Forum issued an unusual statement to the media, warning against the partial deal that could come to fruition: "The painful selections and phased approach are tormenting the families of all 50 hostages, both living and deceased. At this critical time, we must not bow to the dictates of Schindler-type lists — as if it wasn’t possible to bring them all back a long time ago. All the hostages could have been returned for rehabilitation and burial months ago, had the government chosen to do so instead of focusing on political survival."

It further stated, "The phased approach and partial deals create unbearable uncertainty for every family, which has longed for some relief after 638 days — whether it be an embrace of a loved one returning or a grave to mourn. This is true for the living hostages, where each day in captivity endangers their lives, and for the deceased hostages, whose bodies could disappear forever. 50 hostages — 20 alive, two whose lives are in danger, and 28 bodies — should be returned."

"The separation and categorization that deepen the pain of the families must end. All could be returned through a comprehensive agreement that guarantees the return of the last hostage. This is the right, moral, and Zionist thing to do. We will bring them back, we will rise."