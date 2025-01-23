Deborah Leshem, grandmother of Romi Gonen who was released from Hamas captivity, shared her feeling with Galei Tzahal.

"I can say that on the nights before my beloved Romi’s release, I hardly slept at all," Leshem recalls. "For the first time, after a year and three months, I met her on the evening of her release. It was a global embrace. I found a child crying with happiness because she returned and is determined to heal from all she endured."

"I am so glad I stayed alive to see her in her second birth in her mother"s arms," adds the grandmother. "To hear her say, ‘Where is my mom?' and run to hug her and announce to her father: ‘Dad, I came back alive, Dad, I came back alive!’ just as her father promised in every media appearance."

"I will live with these sounds and images until she returns to herself," Leshem adds emotionally. "We waited 471 days too many for our loved ones to return. I hope all hostage families will soon be reunited with their dear ones."

Deborah Leshem continues: "Now we need someone like Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, who would invent words powerful enough to describe the spectrum of events and emotions we have endured and continue to endure along with the entire people of Israel. Words like sadness and anger for what was, and light and joy for the return of our loved ones, are not strong enough."

"Since the October 7th massacre, it is a different world," she shares. "In this world, I am thankful to live among a supportive people with big hearts. Thanks to everyone who stood by us and continues to fight for the return of every hostage."

The emotional grandmother also wished to thank Sheba Hospital. "They wisely prepared a whole ward with great resourcefulness and endless investment for the hostages and their families."

"I am sure that from this terrible disaster, we will know how to grow and achieve greatness," she concluded.

"As the end of my words, which will be the beginning of my actions, we must return all 94 of our loved ones who are still held by Hamas. They are not in a five-star hotel; they are in a cruel and merciless enemy land. Bring them back now, at all costs."