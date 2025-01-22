The troops of the Givati Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the 162nd Division, are preparing for their next missions following weeks of combat in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip.

During combat in the Gaza Strip, the Givati Brigade lost 86 soldiers and commanders who fell in the defensive battles on October 7th and in combat in the Gaza Strip.

The Givati Brigade Combat Team operated for approximately one year and three months, during which the troops established control in the area, eliminated many terrorists, located weapons, and dismantled terror infrastructure.

The troops are now preparing for their next missions.