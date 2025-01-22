Paraguayan President Santiago Peña spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News in Washington, DC, about the country's growing relationship with Israel and his decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

"The relationship has always been very, very good, but we have decided to take it to a higher level," President Peña notes.

The President says: "We think that hard moments are the right moments to be next to our friends so I thought that December was the right and appropriate moment to open the embassy. There are so many things we want to do."

He adds: "We welcome the inauguration of President Trump. I think his leadership and his determination have proven already to be quite successful with the release of some of the hostages. We still have close to 100 that need to be free, so will continue to do that. And I hope we can put all the conflicts behind us as we work on the good things and rebuilding and having a more prosperous world. I think this is the whole objective - working together."