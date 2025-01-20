The IDF Spokesperson's Unit this evening (Monday) released videos from the emotional moments of the meetings of Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher with their mothers after 15 months in Hamas captivity.

Gonen, Damari, and Steinbrecher were released last night from their Hamas captors and handed over to the IDF, which brought them to the absorption site where they met their mothers for the first time.

From there, they took off with their mothers in an IAF helicopter to Tel Hashomer Hospital to receive medical treatment and meet the rest of their families.

Emily Damari's family said that she lost two of her fingers during her abduction on October 7 as a result of gunfire from Hamas terrorists.

