Kobi Samerano, father of Yonatan, who was murdered in captivity and whose body is being held by Hamas, claimed this evening that the ceasefire disclosed that Gaza is still standing strong.

"I saw enough terrorists with Kalashnikovs and intact houses. To say Gaza is in ruins, is definitely not true," Samerano said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai.

Samerano harshly criticized the military echelon following the documentation of Hamas terrorists in Gaza. "Today we are still seeing terrorists on the white pickup trucks in Gaza. The Military Advocate General (MAG) is talking about 90% non-involved. Do they know what they talking about? Of course, the political echelon is also responsible, but the weakness of the senior military officials cries out in shame."

Regarding the release of the terrorists as part of the hostage deal, Samerano said, "It is heartbreaking to see those evil animals, the terrorists who are going free. If we have already reached a point where we are surrendering to them, then at least bring all our hostages back. For me, these terrorists are sacks of potatoes."

"We must not have so many Ron Arads [Ron Arad is an IDF soldier who has officially been classified as missing in action since October 1986] Samerano emphasized. "I pray that we will complete the first phase of hostage release, and with G-d's help, will reach the second phase as well."