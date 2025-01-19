In an interview with Kan 11 News, MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) strongly attacked the members of the IDF General Staff and called for them to be replaced.

He exclaimed: "This General Staff of failed and lazy donkeys must be replaced by galloping horses. We have to send them home, if not to prison, and start giving the army what it needs to be able to work properly."

He continued: "At this time, when we have a pause from the fighting, we have to kick out the Chief of Staff and the entire misconception that surrounds him, those privileged people who continue to appoint each other quietly, quietly. In other countries, the Chief of Staff would have been in prison for a long time, and here he continues to appoint his friends."

After his party announced it would be resigning from the government and the coalition tomorrow morning, Cohen objected, saying, "Anyone who seeks to say that there is good business with the devil – there is none. But this deal is a fait accompli. Now when people ask whether to abandon the arena to the Muslim Brotherhood, Mansour Abbas or Ahmed Tibi, in my opinion, it's a bad choice."

"I disagree with Ben-Gvir's opinion," he added, "but I wasn't asked and my opinion doesn't matter." He attacked: "It's all polls – what will another seat or two add. True leadership means not running away from the battle."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the statement against the General Staff: "This is a miserable statement that should not have been said."