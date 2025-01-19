Female prison guards from the Gilboa Prison on Sunday turned to the Supreme Court, demanding that terrorist Mahmoud Atallah be released abroad.

The appeal aims to change the categorization of Atallah, who was convicted of serious crimes and is expected to be released as part of the ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

The deal will see 33 living or dead hostages released in its first stage, as well as negotiations for the second and third stages, in which male IDF soldiers and bodies of hostages will also be released.

In their appeal, the prison guards stressed that Atallah's capacity to endanger others was not taken into account, and that he presents an immediate danger to the guards themselves, who were sexually abused by him.

They also said that releasing Atallah to Shechem (Nablus), as is planned, also presents a danger to them, since the terrorist has made concrete threats and has their personal information.

They requested that the danger to themselves be reduced, without harming the deal itself, insisting that the State did not take the relevant considerations into account.

"The defense echelon has abandoned the security of the female prison guards for a second time - except this time, it is also allowing their blood to be spilled," the guards' attorneys said.

"Exiling the terrorist to Shechem presents a clear and immediate danger to the female guards' safety. It seems there are people in the defense echelon who think that abandoning female guards, who are essentially female IDF soldiers, is a normal way of action. We call on the Supreme Court to intervene and demand that the terrorist be released abroad, to provide safety to the guards' lives."