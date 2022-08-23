The terrorist who is suspected of raping a female guard and sexually assaulting other guards at the Gilboa Prison in 2015 is Mahmoud Atallah, it was cleared for publication on Tuesday.

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court allowed the publication of the terrorist's name following a petition by the Haaretz newspaper and another news organization.

Atallah, who is accused of committing indecent acts on three other female prison guards, denies the accusations against him. He claims that the acts were consensual and initiated by the guard, and insists on taking a polygraph test.

Attalah was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2003 murder of an Arab woman who was suspected of 'collaborating' with Israel and for terrorist attacks which resulted in the murder of Israeli civilians.

Haaretz reported that five security prisoners, who were the prisoner's cellmates, were summoned last week to testify at the national prison investigation unit.

They were asked about the relationship of the suspect with female prison guards, and whether he shared with them tales of what he had done to them. The prisoners claimed in their testimony that they did not remember the incidents.

At a hearing earlier this week, Atallah's accuser confronted him in court. She accused him of forcibly raping her, "ruining" her life, and called him a rapist and a liar.

Atallah told the guard that she initiated contact because she was jealous of the relationship he had with other female guards