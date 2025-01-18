President Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Monday in a closed hall at the Capitol building. Due to especially cold weather that could endanger attendees' health, the inauguration ceremony has been moved to the Rotunda in the Capitol building.

The last president to be inaugurated indoors was Ronald Reagan in 1985, also due to very cold weather. “I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In,” he added.

The Congressional committee for inaugural ceremonies announced that it would honor Trump's request to move the inauguration indoors. “The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies will honor the request of the President-elect and his Presidential Inaugural Committee to move the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies inside the U.S. Capitol to the Rotunda,” the committee said in a statement.

Trump's inauguration was expected to host hundreds of thousands of citizens with tickets, along with an additional 25,000 military and security personnel to maintain order. The Capitol Rotunda can host 700 people, primarily including members of Congress, their spouses, and Trump's honored guests for the inauguration.