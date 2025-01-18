The campaign to Get Bibi is what started all this

Bottom line…the Israeli left is responsible for bringing Israel to its knees.

Don’t ask me for details. My mind is foggy. The situation is foggy.

I used to think that better minds than mine are in charge. Turns out that I am just as smart, or just as dumb.

Of the entire situation, I have yet to get a good answer,

How does slime like Hamas get to lead the best and the brightest by the nose?

I can start by saying that a big country like America can afford a government shut-down. Ho-hum, we say, as it gets resolved, and life goes on.

Even riots, like those of 2020, don’t make us lose too much sleep. Everything seems to happen far away.

In Israel, everything that happens, happens to you, your family and your neighbor. Events big and small affect everybody.

There is no saying…not my concern.

But it is.

Like that government shut-down to Get Bibi. Like those riots.

Because that was precisely how it was in the weeks before Oct 7. Day after day, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, they marched, they rioted, they disrupted.

The government became stymied. Police and military became distracted. Netanyahu could hardly do regular business.

The leftist hordes kept shouting him down…and for all that time they had the country for themselves and were soon joined by others in search of a cause to Get Bibi.

Cadets refused to report for duty.

Imagine that in Israel…where the IDF is holiness. The left’s biggest crime, biggest sin, is to put it out there, falsely, that Israel is not so tightknit after all.

Thus, she can be divided and conquered,

A terrible message. Unforgivable.

The cause? I forget. Something about judicial reform that Netanyahu wanted to push through. No big deal, but they made it one to strangle Netanyahu.

Meantime, all was not quiet on the Gaza Front. But who had time to care? There was this business at hand.

The rioters were clogging up roads and sidewalks. Officers had to keep order, and I kept thinking…

Can Israel afford this? Can Israel afford such mutiny?

That is a luxury for big countries,

Suppose somebody comes and attacks. This would be the perfect time, while Israel is so busy with internal strife and bickering.

Then what happened?

