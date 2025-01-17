The list of the names of the hostages who are expected to be released in the first phase of the hostage deal has been published.

The hostages who are expected to be released include Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Ohad Ben Ami, the four members of the Bibas family, Yarden, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir, Agam Berger, and Romi Gonen.

In addition, Daniella Gilboa, Emily Damari, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Yair Horn, Omer Wenkert, Alexander Troufanov, Arbel Yehud, Ohad Yahalomi, Eliya Cohen, Or Levy, Naama Levy, Oded Lifshitz, Gadi Moshe Mozes, Avera Mengistu, Shlomo Mansour, Keith Samuel Siegel, Tsahi Idan, Ofer Calderon, Tal Shoham, Doron Steinbrecher, Omer Shem-Tov, Itzik Elgarat, Hisham al-Sayed, and Eli Sharabi are expected to be freed during the first phase.

It is important to note that the list does not indicate the condition of the hostages or if they are still alive.

The kidnapped civilian women and the Bibas children are expected to be released first, followed by the female IDF observers, the men over 50, and the wounded and sick younger men.

Senior officials clarified that since Israel is dealing with the Hamas terrorist organization, nothing is certain and Hamas may try to torpedo the deal at various stages. Therefore, this list should be taken as a guarantee that the hostages named within will be released.

In addition, it should be noted that at each stage, only after the hostages are released and received by IDF forces and after the families have been updated, will the Prime Minister's Office issue an official announcement containing the names of the hostages who are expected to be released that day.