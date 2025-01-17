The second of the five Chumashim, Sefer Shemot begins with the following Verse [Shemot 1’ 1’]:

“These are the names of the sons of Israel who came to Egypt with Jacob, each coming with his household…”. Rashi wonders why the Torah lists again the Shevatim [tribes], after having just done so at the end of Sefer Bereishit, and offers [ad. loc.]:

“NOW THESE ARE THE NAMES OF THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL — Although scripture has already enumerated them by name whilst they were living, when they went down into Egypt (Genesis 46:8-27), it again enumerates them when it tells us of their death, thus showing how dear they were to God — that they are compared to the stars which also God brings out and brings in by number and name when they cease to shine, as it is said, (Isaiah 40:26) “He bringeth out their host by number, He calleth them all by name” (Exodus Rabbah 1:3; Tanchuma Yashan 1:1:2).” Thus, according to Rashi the Possuk is highlighting the special bond that the Israelites had with Hashem, even as they were about to begin the harshest part of the Egyptian exile.

According to the Kabbalisitic commentaries [see the Chomas Onach of the Chid”a and the Megaleh Amukos ad. loc.], however, another, more mystical interpretation is seen as the intent of the Possuk. The Hebrew word for soul, “Neshamah” has at its root the letters “Shi”n” and Me”m; those two letters, when combined, create the word “Shem,” which means “name” in Hebrew. Thus, the mystical early commentaries offer, that when parents name their children, they are in fact blessed with divine inspiration that allows them to offer insight as to what the nature of the child’s Neshamah will be [anecdotally, in my experience, more often than not it is readily apparent how names will often match personalities]. Additionally, Jewish tradition accepts that the naming of a child after someone else will create a connection between the two Neshamot [souls].

With this perspective, the Kabbalists explain, that the intent of the Possuk “These are the names of the sons of Israel who came to Egypt with Jacob, each coming with his household…” actually is informing us that the Neshamot of the Shevatim accompanied and shielded their descendants during the teeth of the Egyptian exile. The Verse is alluding to a mystical, but completely authentic belief of Judaism–namely, that according to our Religion, the separation of body and soul does not really represent what in English we refer to as “death.” For the truth is, that a Neshamah never dies, and our ancestors will always care about and accompany us on our life’s journey—and during our toughest moments, the bursts of inspiration and strength that we feel can be attributed to the souls of our great forbearers, coming to assist and provide divine protection.

Dedicated in memory of all those who have perished and sacrificed for Am Yisrael.

Have a Great Shabbas.