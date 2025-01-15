The Nahal Brigade continues its activities in the Beit Hanoun area in the Gaza Strip. As part of these activities, the brigade’s troops uncovered and dismantled multiple sites used to launch rockets toward Israel, as well as several rockets intended to launch.

Additionally, booby-trapped structures and observation equipment planted in the area to harm our forces were dismantled.

In recent days, the brigade’s troops have been engaging in intense combat in the area, during which both commanders and soldiers have fallen.

The Commanding Officer of the Nahal Brigade told the Soldiers: "I salute you, the commanders and soldiers, who continue every day to carry out the most important mission, to safeguard and protect the State of Israel”