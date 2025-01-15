In the pre-dawn hours, while most of their peers back in America are sleeping, thirty young men prepare for another day of high-stakes missions. They could be building careers on Wall Street or finishing university degrees. Instead, these lone soldiers chose one of the IDF's most gritty roles: reconnaissance missions in high-risk areas in Syria and Lebanon.

As part of an elite recon unit established in November 2023, these warriors gather crucial intelligence that ensures future IDF missions are successful. Their mission requires exceptional skill, unwavering courage, and the ability to move undetected through challenging terrain.

Click here to support

"These soldiers didn't wait to be called up," says Lt. Yitzchak C., who commands the unit. "They left comfortable lives abroad because they knew Israel needed them. Now they're conducting some of our most critical reconnaissance missions."

The unit urgently needs additional advanced tactical gear and surveillance equipment to enhance their capabilities. "Every piece of equipment directly translates to better intelligence," explains Lt. Yitzchak. "When our soldiers have the right tools, they can spot threats before they become dangers."

These young men chose one of the IDF's toughest missions. Now they need your support.

Support these brave lone soldiers by clicking here.