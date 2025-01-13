The final details of a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group have been finalized, and the draft is awaiting Hamas' response, Channel 12 News reported Monday morning.

The deal is similar to the proposal from May 2024, which discussed three stages, with 34 "humanitarian" hostages released in the first stage. Beginning on the 16th day of the ceasefire in Gaza, Israel and Hamas will begin discussing the second stage, which will include the return of young men and IDF soldiers. In the third stage, the parties will discuss replacing the government in Gaza and rebuilding Gaza.

Parallel to this, Al Arabiya reported details on the various stages, including the withdrawal of IDF forces and the terrorists to be released. Sources quoted by the Saudi site reported that the first stage will last 42 days, during which Israel withdraws from a number of areas, to which residents - likely including terrorists - will return.

In addition, the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza will increase starting in the first stage, and Israel will completely withdraw from Gaza in the second stage. For every female IDF soldier released, Israel will release 50 female terrorists, and over the course of the entire deal, Israel will free 50 terrorists with blood on their hands and who are serving life sentences.

The deal, if the reports are accurate, represents a capitulation on Israel's part: A full withdrawal from Gaza means Israel has given up control of two key corridors, the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, and the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from southern Gaza.

Israel seems to have also given up its demand to receive a list of living hostages to be returned as a precondition to a deal: Hamas was demanding a ceasefire in exchange for the list, and Israel will now agree to a 42-day ceasefire in the hopes that Hamas keeps its agreement to release 34 hostages - though these may be alive or dead.

Analysts have also pointed out that discussion of the second stage during the first stage allows Hamas to drag its feet, and potentially, the second stage may never be realized and its hostages never freed.

The reported deal also does not outline a system for Israel to ensure that no Hamas terrorists return to their homes in northern Gaza, signaling that perhaps Israel has folded on this point as well.

The deal comes as US President-elect Donald Trump gears up to take office on January 20.

Last week, Trump warned in an interview, "If they're (the hostages) not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East."

"It will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone," he added. "All hell will break out. I don't have to say anymore, but that's what it is."

Tzvika Mor, a member of the Hagvura Forum for hostages' relatives and father of hostage Eitan Mor, a young man kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 who is unlikely to be released in the first stage of a deal, told the Knesset's Health Committee: "Yesterday I understood that the hell Trump was referring to is our hell. The gates of hell have opened on us with this deal that he's advancing- a partial deal in which we buy some of our brothers back with the blood of the rest, who will remain there. Minister [Ron] Dermer told us that Hamas intends for the deal to continue for ten years."