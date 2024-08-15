One of the central issues holding up an agreement on a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal is the number of living hostages to be released in the deal's first stage, Israel Hayom reported.

In the initial stage of a deal, 33 hostages are expected to be released. This stage “would last for six weeks ... [and] would include a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.” The deal's second stage would see the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers, Israeli forces, with withdrawal from Gaza. If negotiations on phase two take more than six weeks, the ceasefire will continue as long as talks continue, giving Hamas every incentive to extend the talks, so as to prevent a return to fighting and allow the terror group to regroup. The third phase would include rebuilding Gaza, and repatriation of the remains of deceased hostages to their families.

It is therefore understood in Israel that any hostages to be released will be released in the first stage, and that the next stages are unlikely to be agreed-upon or take place.

One of the most central disagreements between Israel and the Hamas terror group is the number of living hostages to be released in the deal's first stage: Under the current draft, 33 "humanitarian" hostages will be released. Hamas, however, insists on inserting the words "living or dead" into the deal, allowing them to release less than 33 living hostages in exchange for a high number of living terrorists with blood on their hands.

Israel, however, is insisting that at least 30 living hostages be released in the deal - and that if Hamas does not have 30 living hostages who are women, children, ailing, or elderly, then men or soldiers may be released in their stead. Hamas is steadfast in its refusal to release those not considered "humanitarian," and has said that it has and is willing to release 30 "humanitarian" hostages - but does not commit to them being alive at the time of their release.

In the November 2023 prisoner swap deal, Hamas committed to releasing all civilian women and all children; yet over a dozen civilian women were not released in the deal, and two of the youngest hostages, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, are still held in Gaza. In that deal, Hamas also violated the requirement to release children together with their mothers.

Another disagreement centers on the return of Gazans to northern Gaza, which Hamas insists must be allowed without security inspections, while Israel insists that only unarmed Gazans be allowed to the area.

Other issues of contention are Israel's presence, and the securing of the Philadelphi Corridor; and Hamas' demand to dictate which terrorists will be released in the deal, and that high-profile terrorists be included in the exchange. Hamas also demands that none of the terrorists be released into exile - even to Gaza - and that all be returned to their homes.