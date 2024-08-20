Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday met with representatives from the Heroes Forum for fallen soldiers, and the Tikva Forum for the families of hostages, discussing with them the negotiations for a new ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with the Hamas terror group.

The families demanded that Netanyahu continue to stand firm under pressures from terrorists operating in Israel's north and south. The families also expressed opposition to a prisoner swap deal which would see Israel end the war, give up key strategic assets, and include as well the mass release of convicted terrorists with blood on their hands. A similar deal in 2011 to free kidnapped IDF soldier Gilad Shalit saw the release of 1,027 prisoners, among them Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 massacre and kidnappings.

Speaking to the families, Netanyahu said, "Israel will not exit, in any situation, the Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim Corridor, despite the enormous pressure on us to do so."

The Philadelphi Corridor runs along the Egypt-Gaza border, while the Netzarim Corridor separates northern Gaza from southern Gaza, and allows Israel to ensure weapons are not brought from one area to the other.

Netanyahu added, "The military pressure will continue with full force - that is the only thing that causes Hamas to lower its unreasonable expectations."

"Last night's operation to bring back hostages' bodies is one more of the operations that we do. I cannot detail everything - we are working on these and additional operations on a constant basis."

Netanyahu also warned that a deal may not happen: "I am not sure that there will be a deal, but if there is a deal - the deal will be one which protects the interests which I speak about again and again, which protect Israel's strategic assets. The demand for more, that there are negotiations, even in the future - is an unacceptable demand. Even if there is a deal, immediately after 42 days, we will return to fighting, until we eliminate Hamas - even while negotiating the next stages."

When asked to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Netanyahu replied, "There is a government, and there is a cabinet, and all of the ministers, including the Defense Minister, must toe the line. So long as the decisions of the government and cabinet are carried out, that is all you need in a democratic country."