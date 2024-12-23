A reliable source in the negotiations for a hostage deal denied on Monday that Israel would agree to withdraw from most of the Philadelphi Corridor in order to reach an agreement.

The source stated: "The reports in the Arab media are incorrect. Israel has not agreed and will not agree to withdraw from 'most of the Philadelphi Corridor, as its presence there prevents Hamas from regaining its strength and rearming."

The source's denial is in response to a report yesterday on an Egyptian news channel, which stated that the deal includes the IDF’s withdrawal from most of the Philadelphi Corridor, as well as an agreement to reactivate the Rafah crossing, in accordance with the 2005 Crossings Agreement, without an Israeli presence.

According to the report, "Israel will withdraw from the Netzarim Route to Salah al-Din Road. The agreement also includes the return of displaced persons from the Gaza Strip without restrictions and the release of sick, elderly, and female Israeli hostages, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners."

Despite the fact that briefings from US sources indicating that a deal will be reached soon and that Hamas is seeking an agreement, officials in Israel are tempering expectations, stating that negotiations are indeed ongoing but "one must not forget that we are dealing with monsters."