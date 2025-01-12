Hundreds gathered in Central Park in New York City on Sunday to mourn Israeli hostages Youssef and Hamza al-Ziyadnei, whose bodies were recovered from Gaza after being killed in Hamas captivity.

The attendees called for the release of those still held by Hamas, as Israeli negotiators departed for Qatar.

Jordan Sheff, cousin of hostage siblings Gali and Ziv Berman, addressed the crowd: "We are now in critical days. Every moment matters. 98 hostages remain in Hamas' hands. Their conditions are dire and every single one of them is in desperate need of urgent humanitarian relief."

Sheff added: "We know that the negotiations team has traveled to Doha. We call on them to do everything possible to sign a deal that will bring Gali, Ziv, and all 98 hostages home."

Liri Agami, Alon Kaplun, and Amnon Shemi Central Park Rally

