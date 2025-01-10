The IDF reported on Friday that throughout the week, Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activity in several areas in the Central Command.

During an operation in the Jordan Valley Brigade, the security forces eliminated two terrorists in an IAF aircraft strike during the first day of the operation (January 7th), nine wanted individuals were apprehended, and "Carlo" weapons, rifles, explosives, and additional weapons and military equipment were confiscated by the forces.

Over the past week, security forces apprehended dozens of wanted suspects in the area of the Judea and Samaria Division, two terrorists were eliminated in close-quarter encounters, seven weapons were confiscated, and hundreds of thousands of shekels worth of terror funds were confiscated.

Moreover, the security forces are continuing in pursuit of the terrorists who carried out the shooting attack in the Al Funduq Junction, brutally killing three Israelis on January 6th, 2025 (Monday).