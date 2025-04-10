Canadian Liberal leader Mark Carney is walking back remarks made at a recent campaign event in Calgary, where he appeared to acknowledge a crowd member’s accusation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, the CBC reported.

While preparing to speak at the rally, Carney was interrupted by a voice from the audience shouting, “Mr. Carney, there's a genocide in Palestine!” The individual was not visible on camera.

In response, Carney replied, “I’m aware. That’s why we have an arms embargo,” prompting a chant of his name by supporters that drowned out further discussion.

Pressed by reporters the following day for clarification, Carney stated that he had not heard the specific term “genocide” and was simply referencing existing arms restrictions imposed by the Canadian government.

“I didn’t hear that word,” Carney claimed during a campaign stop in Calgary, as quoted by the CBC. “It’s noisy. If you’re up there you hear snippets of what people say and I heard Gaza, and my point was I’m aware of the situation in Gaza.”

He added, “Canada does … have restrictions, probably from January 2024, on arms exports, or permits for arms exports to Israel with the sole exception of the Iron Dome which protects them more broadly.”

Carney, who was elected last month to replace former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader, was quick to comment on the situation in Gaza, calling the decision to cut off electricity to the region a mistake, although he did not directly mention Israel.

“It has been more than two days that the supply of electricity to Gaza has been shut off,” Carney stated, adding, “It must resume. Essentials including food, electricity and medical supplies should never be used as political tools.”

Carney further emphasized that “Canada must work with our allies to stand up for international law to promote sustainable peace and security in the Middle East and to support full access to humanitarian aid for Palestinian families.”

He also called for both sides to work towards “the return of all hostages and the completion of the ceasefire agreement.”

Trudeau, Carney’s predecessor, was initially supportive of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 attack. He was also a signatory to a joint statement by the leaders of several countries who expressed support for Israel’s right to self-defense, while reiterating the need to protect civilians.

Later, however, Trudeau blasted Israel and said that the "killing of women, of children, of babies" in the Gaza Strip must end.

Canada will hold a federal election on April 28.