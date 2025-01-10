A poll run by Lazar Research and published on Friday in the Maariv newspaper found that if the election were held today, the Likud would lose two seats and the opposition bloc would get 61 seats, without the Arab parties.

According to the poll, if the elections were held today, the Likud would win 22 seats, National Unity would win 19, Yisrael Beiteinu would win 15, Yesh Atid 14, the Democrats 13, UTJ seven, Otzma Yehudit six, United Arab List five, Hadash-Taal five, and the Religious Zionists four.

New Hope (2%) and Balad (1.5%) would not pass the electoral threshold. In such a case, the bloc led by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would only receive 49 seats while the current opposition bloc would receive 61 and could form a government even without including the Arab parties.

In a scenario where a new party, led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, would run, the seat distribution would be: Bennett 27, Likud 21, National Unity 11, Yesh Atid 10, Democrats 10, Shas nine, Yisrael Beiteinu nine, UTJ seven, Otzma Yehudit six, United Arab list five, and Hadash-Taal five.

In such a scenario, Netanyahu's coalition would have 43 seats while the opposition plus Bennett would have 67.