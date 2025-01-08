The families of the seven American citizens who are still being held hostage in the Gaza Strip announced that they will attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, The Times of Israel reported.

The families will also meet with Trump Administration officials and members of Congress to discuss efforts to free the hostages.

The seven Americans still held captive in Gaza are Edan Alexander, Itay Chen, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Keith Siegel, Omer Neutra, Judi Weinstein Haggai, Sagui Dekel-Chen. Four of these hostages, Edan Alexander, Itay Chen, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Keith Siegel, are believed to still be alive.

Trump mentioned the American hostages during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Florida yesterday (Tuesday).

During the question and answer session following his speech, Trump was asked about the ongoing hostage situation in Gaza, where 100 Israeli hostages continue to be held by Hamas and other terrorists.

"If they're (the hostages) not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East," Trump said, reiterating his previous threats on the hostage issue.

"It will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone," he added. "All hell will break out. I don't have to say anymore, but that's what it is."

Trump stated, "They should have given them back a long time ago, [and] they should have never taken them. There should have never been the attack on October 7th. People forget that. But there was, and many people are killed - they're no longer hostages."

He noted that some of the hostages are American citizens and recounted how many parents of hostages have come to him asking for his help in getting back the bodies of their children.

"If the deal isn't done before I take office, which is now gonna be two weeks, all hell will break out in the Middle East," the President-elect said.