The IDF inquiry into the massacre and battle in the city of Sderot on October 7th, 2023, found that the military failed at protecting the city.

The findings of the inquiry team, led by Colonel Nitai Okashi—who assumed command of the city on October 8th, one day after the murderous attack—revealed a series of failures that might have prevented the severe consequences.

The inquiry team divided the battle sites in the city into three main ones: The intense battle at the Sderot Police Station, the fighting at the Mall 7 complex, that at the train station and route 34, and finally, that at the Ahuzim and Naot Haneviim neighborhoods.

Among other things, the inquiry pointed out the fact that the regional battalion and company that was responsible for defending the area were unsuccessful in influencing the fighting in the city. Additionally, there was a lack of organization in the area near the border, limiting the IDF forces' freedom of operation. In addition, it was emphasized that there is a need for an effective and quick method of alerting the city of a terrorist infiltration. The inquiry also found several deficiencies in the city's security system, including the response team's fitness and equipment, the need for inter-organizational cooperation between the IDF and the police, and appropriate alert systems for the city's residents.

Along with this, the report also noted the importantce of a quick and coordinated command concept in the field, as reflected in the actions of the commander of the Southern District Police, the commander of the Paratroopers Training Base, and the commander of the Givati Brigade, the importance of civilian networks to bring troops to the field, and gaining importance of fast operational control despite the difficult starting point.

During the brutal attack on the city, 37 innocent civilians were brutally murdered. The security forces and civilians who fought with supreme heroism also suffered heavy losses. During the fighting, 16 members of the security forces fell, and many civilians and security personnel were wounded.

According to the findings of the inquiry, 41 terrorists infiltrated Sderot, conducting a killing spree in the streets of the city while leaving behind destruction and terror. Thanks to determined fighting by security forces and civilians, 39 terrorists were killed in the city, and two were captured alive and arrested.

The battle of Sderot ended when all the terrorists who had entered the city were either killed or captured; an exceptional result compared to other battles during the October 7th attack.