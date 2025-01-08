The negotiations taking place in Qatar are progressing towards a "significant solution," as reported this morning (Wednesday) by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

According to the report, the agreement could include a 6-8 weeks’ ceasefire, during which humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip will be significantly expanded and regulated.

Humanitarian aid will be expanded, including a "comprehensive rehabilitation" of the healthcare system in Gaza.

According to the agreement, Israel will later receive a detailed list of the living hostages held by Hamas, as well as accurate information regarding the location of the bodies held by terrorist organizations.

National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, responded to the report, saying that, "if the report is correct that Israel will pay a six weeks’ ceasefire in exchange for a 'list,' this is a bankruptcy. I very much hope that this is incorrect information!"