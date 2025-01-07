Hallel Shiknazi, wife of Captain Eitan Israel, who fell yesterday in battle in Gaza, bade farewell to her husband at his funeral today (Tuesday), singing Hatikva and saluting.

At the end of the funeral, which was held at the cemetery in Hatzor HaGalilit, those present stood for the singing of Hatikva (the national anthem). Hallel approached her husband's grave and saluted him on his final journey.

During the funeral, she eulogized him in tears. "Eitan, how is it possible? You have been in Gaza since Hanukkah last year, all this time and you always returned safely. You made a wholehearted decision to go, and so did we. We waited for this time when you would feel a sense of satisfaction. You wanted to give everything, your whole being to the Land of Israel. What truly gave me strength was seeing you in the army."

She recounted: "I always heard that you went feeling happy and complete. You truly were the best, Eitan, and I felt that when you came home, even in the most routine moments we had together. You were always doing things and making plans. You always did it without excuses, without complaining, 'I don't have the energy.' You always pulled me up and showed me that everything is good."

"Only on Friday you sent me a bouquet of flowers with a note and a letter. You said we would meet soon. What am I going to do now? You gave from the bottom of your heart and I feel that you were truly a man of values. It was less about sitting in a yeshiva and studying. Your values stood out so much. Honoring your parents was very important to you and I felt that I must learn that from you as well. You always put everyone else several levels above yourself, giving your all," Hallel eulogized.