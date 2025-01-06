Rabbi David Libersohn, Chabad emissary in Barcelona, spoke to Israel National News about lighting Hanukkah candles in the city's main square and about other Jewish activities alongside caution and concern about antisemitism.

According to Rabbi Libersohn, about 1,500 Jews live in Barcelona, and the synagogue holds prayers with a minyan [quorum of ten men], about thirty Torah lessons a week, a Talmud Torah, and the community also operates a mikveh and kashrut supervision.

The Rabbi described how following the events of Simchat Torah last year, the synagogue has filled up and many Jews reconnected with the Jewish community and the people of Israel.