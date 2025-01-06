Local authority leaders in Judea and Samaria are responding furiously to the fatal attack in Samaria in which three Jews were murdered.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said that this is a "very severe shooting attack in Samaria, with very severe consequences. I say this loud and clear to our barbaric enemies and to the whole world – we will never be broken! The people of Israel will prevail, and we will strengthen ourselves. Jews will build more and more communities in Samaria.

“To the senior IDF command and to the government, I say: ‘We, the citizens of Israel in Samaria and throughout the country, demand that you close all checkpoints immediately. If the security checkpoints had been closed and everyone entering and exiting Nablus was checked, this attack might not have happened, and if it had happened – the terrorist would not have been able to escape back to Nablus," Dagan added.

"We demand that the government and the senior IDF command abandon the misconception about the Palestinian Authority, confiscate all illegal weapons, and begin to fight against Mahmoud Abbas, who is perpetrating this terror against us. The blood of our brothers here on the road cries out to us. These attacks can be prevented! We demand security," he concluded.

The Yesha Council responded to the attack: "How much longer will we cry out? How much more can we demand? Iran is establishing itself in Judea and Samaria, and the government of Israel and the IDF are not changing their strategy. We are mourning the murder of innocent citizens on this difficult morning, praying for the recovery of the wounded, and demanding that the government and army crush and defeat Iranian terrorism. Nablus must look like Gaza; Jenin like southern Lebanon.”