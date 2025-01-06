The BBC reported this morning (Monday) that the list of 34 hostages confirmed by Hamas includes ten women, 11 adults aged 50-85, and the children of the Bibas family.

The murderous terrorist organization did not specify which of the 34 hostages included in the list are still alive and which are dead.

An Israeli source confirmed last night that despite the denial by the Prime Minister's Office, Hamas did indeed pass on a list of hostages - but did not say which of them are alive. Tonight, Netanyahu held consultations regarding the hostage deal, during which the departure of the Mossad head to Qatar to advance the deal was discussed.

A senior Hamas source said last night that the terrorist organization had approved a list of 34 hostages that was passed on to Israel. The Prime Minister's Office denied the report. "Contrary to what was claimed, Hamas has yet to provide a list of hostages."

The Bibas family, including parents Yarden and Shiri and their children Ariel and Kfir, were among the 250 people who were abducted to Gaza during the October 7 massacre and held hostage by the terrorists. Ariel was just four years old when he was kidnapped. Kfir, the youngest hostage, was just nine months old. Both children have had a birthday in captivity and Kfir will soon have his second birthday in captivity if he is not released soon. Kfir has already spent the majority of his life as a hostage if he is still alive.