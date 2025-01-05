Michael Glazer from Jerusalem was diagnosed with colon cancer and has been forced to go off treatment. This life-threatening move came after the family could no longer afford to pay for the costly treatment, leaving him to become progressively weaker.

Michael’s wife is determined not to give up on her husband’s life. “He can’t go on like this, Rachel Glazer wrote on their crowdfunding page. “He needs treatment ASAP to fight the cancer and save his life. We have seven kids who need their father like we all need air to breathe".

SPONSOR LIFE-SAVING TREATMENT HERE

She begged for help from the public, explaining, “Every round of treatment costs a small fortune, and we’re a simple family without the funds to pay for it. Instead of cheering my husband on through treatment, I’m watching my dear husband get weaker every day. It’s the worst feeling in the world to know that I’m helpless to save my husband’s life".

This campaign is now live to get Michael back on treatment and save his life. It’s Michael’s only hope for a healthy future, and donations are urgently needed to fund treatment. To give Michael his first day of treatment, visit the crowdfunding page to donate.

