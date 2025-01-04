Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. an expert in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, Counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and Ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). He is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him in this twitter account @EQFARD

Iran teeters on the edge of total collapse, hurtling toward an inevitable abyss. The nation’s future in today’s world grows increasingly uncertain. Under the unrelenting grip of the mullahs' mafia-like religious regime, the legacy of Iran’s millennia-old history, culture, and civilization hangs precariously in the balance. Time has run out, and with each passing moment, the spiral of devastation intensifies. The governance is neither legitimate nor lawful, and the nation's path forward is enveloped in darkness.

In a nation where governance lacks legitimacy and effectiveness, where the rule of law is absent, and where true government structures are nonexistent, dictatorial power operates unchecked. This regime stands isolated, devoid of credibility on the global stage, propped up by a junta-like leadership supported by hollow, identity-less military institutions. Armed agents and security forces pervade every aspect of life, their sole mission being the preservation of the regime. The very essence of life for Iranians has been systematically extinguished.

Since the " 'springless winter" of 1979, Iranians have risen 18 or 19 times against their two dictators—Khomeini and Khamenei—expressing their rejection of a repressive, corrupt, authoritarian, and lawless regime that stifles life, joy, and peace. Each uprising has been met with brutal consequences: death, imprisonment, loss of livelihoods, blindness, and torture. Reminiscent of the tortures of the Stalin and Hitler eras, or the brutalities of various Islamic caliphs throughout the last 1400 years of history.

Over the decades, every social movement in Iran has aimed at overthrowing the regime. Though these efforts have not yet brought about regime change, they have provided invaluable lessons. Gradually, it has become evident, particularly to the younger generation, that the nation’s trajectory under this decaying regime leads only to ruin. The Islamic Republic is now gasping for its final breath.

The Iranian society of 1979 bears part of the blame for its current predicament. Enthralled by fervor and excitement, and President Jimmy Carter's egregious backing of the mullahs, the public was blind to the lessons of history and the looming threat of a religious web of superstition. They chanted slogans such as "We are all your soldiers, Khomeini" and "Dear Khomeini, tell us to shed blood," oblivious to the dire consequences. Over time, the emptiness of these slogans and the regime's hollow promises became glaringly obvious. It now appears the clerics ascended to power with a singular mission: the complete dismantling and destruction of Iran.

Today, the people's anger smolders like embers beneath the ashes, ready to ignite. The nation is paralyzed, resources are dwindling, and the situation teeters on the brink of explosion. Iranians have lost all hope in their government. Each passing day, the regime becomes more despised and criminal, while public disillusionment and outrage grow. This is a regime that epitomizes absolutism—greedy for power, exploitative, unjust, lawless, merciless, and utterly devoid of conscience.

In Iran, the Organization of Endowments and Charity Affairs states that there are 8,167 registered shrines attributed to descendants of Imams. However, in the entirety of Shi’a history, there have only been 11 Imams, and their 220-year era has long since ended. Even amid widespread electricity shortages, the regime prioritizes illuminating these dubious shrines, highlighting its misplaced priorities. It has become evident that, in 1979, an opportunistic regime led by deceitful leaders seized control of Iran, stripping the people of their rights while systematically plundering the nation’s wealth.

The mullah’s regime is likely aware that its escalating oppression, censorship, and brutal suppression will eventually spark a national uprising. Despite knowing they lack legitimacy or support among Iranians, the ruling elite prioritizes maintaining power over the well-being of the people. Fear and insecurity permeate society, with only those connected to the regime enjoying a semblance of safety.

The mayhem of 1979 echoed the deceptive rise of ideologies like Nazism and Marxism, infiltrating Iranian society through manipulation and false promises. Cloaked in claims of divine legitimacy, the new regime silenced questioning and dissent. For decades, the fundamental issue in Iran has been the persistence of the illegitimate, bankrupt, and oppressive narrative born from the 1979 revolution—a narrative centered on an imaginary Shi’a regime led by a mythical "Imam of the Age." This regime, devoid of identity and authenticity, has entrenched itself in power. Clearly, the first step toward addressing Iran’s challenges is to move beyond this destructive system.

From Khomeini’s rise in the early 1960s, his Islamist and Shi’a-centric ideology systematically weakened Iran, fracturing its culture and plunging the nation into turmoil. Those who embraced this religious despotism sought power and wealth at the expense of the country’s well-being. Since 1979, the regime has drained Iran’s resources for the purposes of foreign terrorism, domestic repression, and an unrelenting propaganda machine, leaving the nation impoverished and fragmented.

Khamenei, the obtuse dictator, epitomizes ignorance, irrationality, and a lack of comprehension. He is delusional and tyrannical, embodying barbarity, terrorism, misery, religious despotism, corruption, and opposition to progress and development. His claims of divine authority insult the intelligence of Iranians and humanity at large. Why would the Lord choose an irrational, terror-driven cleric as His representative? The clerical culture of dominance and false piety belongs to the dustbin of history. The fall of the Shi’a Islamic caliphate will mark Iran’s liberation, cleansing the nation of this plundering, barbaric regime. Shi’a rule is outdated and rapidly declining.

The current mafia regime in Iran is directionless and on the brink of collapse. Bereft of rationality and a modern perspective, it stands in direct opposition to Iranian civilization and culture, perpetuating only destruction and suffering.

If this deceitful regime truly represents divine will, why have thousands of Muslims been killed over the past 46 years? Why have its leaders waged war against their own people, orchestrated coups, looted the nation's wealth, incited unrest, and carried out brutal repression? What kind of divine power commands terror, swords, and missiles? There is no link between Islamic terrorism and God. Faith does not demand violence or coercion—it demands compassion and justice.

However, Iran will not transform into a democracy overnight after the fall of the clerics. The journey ahead is long and fraught with challenges. Fortunately, the younger generation has awakened to the regime’s widespread deceit. They understand that the mullahs have long exploited disunity to plunder the nation’s resources, actions that bear no connection to a benevolent creator.

This new generation refuses to be misled by fabricated sanctities. They recognize the irrelevance of divine pretexts and instead focus on advancing human lives and building a better future. Their vision is pragmatic and forward-thinking, prioritizing the nation’s welfare over utopian illusions. The true path forward lies in breaking free from the catastrophe of 1979.

The youth reject the idea that they must sacrifice their lives for an apocalyptic regime. They choose joy, life, and a meaningful worldly existence over the falsehoods of a fabricated "Imam of the Age." Why should an entire people wager their intellect and lives on such myths? Previous generations lost everything in this gamble. The youth now aim to forge a future free from such destructive delusions.

Iran stands on the cusp of yet another attempt to overthrow its oppressive regime. Today’s generation is deeply nationalist, freedom-loving, and committed to justice and human rights. Rejecting apocalyptic clerical rhetoric as fraudulent, they see through the facade of sanctity and divinity, understanding that nothing in the cosmos inherently possesses such attributes.

This youth, guided by a strong sense of national conscience and ethical awareness, refuses to be confined by Islamist religious dogma. They reject the deceit and ineffectiveness of a disgraceful and widely despised religious government. Fully aware of the damage inflicted by Shi’a political ideology, the new generation is resolute in their refusal to tolerate the clerics’ relentless pursuit of power and control over their lives. They are determined to forge a future free from the chains of this failed regime.