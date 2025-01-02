Julie Kupershtein, whose son Bar was abducted to Gaza on October 7th, 2023, revealed on Thursday that she received a threatening phone call from an individual who spoke Hebrew in an Iranian accent, identified himself as a member of Hamas, and said that she is "not doing enough" to bring her son home.

"It was early in the morning," Kupershtein recounted in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet. "I got a phone call and on the other side, someone asked 'Are you Bar's mother?' I was really startled." Julie said that the man spoke Hebrew in an Iranian accent and claimed to be a member of Hamas.

Kupershtein said that the man spoke in a threatening tone and told her that "if she wants to see her Bar, she must go to the Hague and complain that the IDF is murdering our children."

Julie added that the man on the other end told her that she "was not doing enough" to bring her son home and that she must "go protest in the streets and topple the government."