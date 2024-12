The Mitzpe Yericho Yeshiva on Tuesday morning held festive prayers led by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, in honor of the new month of Tevet and the Hanukkah holiday.

Rains falling overnight in the Jerusalem area blocked the roads to the area, and the Binyamin Region moved the prayer session, which was scheduled to be held in the Hasmnoean Palace, to the Mitzpe Yericho Yeshiva.