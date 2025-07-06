The Rabbinical Court for Sexual Misconduct, established by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Tzfat and member of the Chief Rabbinate Council—has published a new ethical code aimed at reducing sexual misconduct and problematic relationships in the workplace.

The code, developed in collaboration with rabbis from both the religious-Zionist and haredi sectors, includes a set of practical guidelines for public figures, employers, and employees engaged in professional interactions with both men and women.

The document is divided into five sections and addresses, among other topics, basic rules for mixed-gender meetings, appropriate times and venues, the tone and style of conversations, electronic communication, and personal counseling. It offers directives to help prevent situations that could lead to misconduct or false accusations.

Among the rules set forth: avoiding one-on-one meetings late at night or in restaurants, holding meetings in public spaces during business hours, logging meetings in a calendar, maintaining physical distance, and inviting spouses to prevent inappropriate closeness. For personal counseling, it is recommended to limit discussions to "first aid" meetings, and, if necessary, include an additional participant.

The court emphasized that certain types of misconduct can be prevented through clear guidelines and social boundaries, and that it is society's responsibility to implement all possible measures to prevent such harm. Since its founding in 2019, the court has been joined by several senior rabbinical judges from both the religious-Zionist and haredi communities.

Rabbi Eliyahu noted that adhering to the ethical code fosters a sense of security and reduces suspicion. He stressed the importance of reporting any instance of misconduct or suspected criminal behavior to the police. Even in cases where the guidelines are violated without criminal implications, he advised turning to relevant authorities rather than remaining silent.