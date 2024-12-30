Iris Haim, mother of the late hostage Yotam who was accidentally killed by IDF fire after escaping Hamas captivity, spoke at the Knesset today (Monday) about women's heroism in the war and her personal ordeal.

"We light the sixth candle on the holiday, which symbolizes, in my opinion, more than any other holidays, the heroism of the people of Israel in all the wars we've had. It is a significant day for me," she told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

She talked about her participation in an event for heroic women in the caucus for the religious and haredi woman, led by MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit). "It was a bit funny that I was there, and I seriously requested that there be a caucus for Jewish women. We all understood that it doesn't matter if we're religious or secular. It doesn't matter where we came from because we have one thing in common - a gene of heroines. All the women in this nation are heroines."

For her, hearing about the struggles of other women was very empowering. "There were 20 women here, each of whom spoke a few words about what she has been doing since her son was kidnapped or killed. All have personal stories and exceptional bravery. I truly believe it's not just us here - every woman living today in Israel has this gene, the strength that propels us forward."

Iris concluded with a personal and painful note: "A year ago, we lit a menorah and hoped that the hostages would return. On the eighth candle, we received the notice that Yotam was killed. Each of us sat, lit a menorah, and prayed. Unfortunately, we received the most terrible news a family can receive. This holiday will always be the holiday of Yotamz and of all the heroic hostages. We continue to pray that they emerge from this darkness and that our soldiers return safely."