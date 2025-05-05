So many of these nut cases are women

Women, to my recollection, never used to be like this…like this woman who raged against AOC for not being anti-Israel enough.

During a Town Hall hosted by AOC, mayhem broke out when a heckler began shouting about “genocide” in Gaza.

The blood-curdling heckler, who knows nothing, but has been thoroughly brainwashed, then groomed to be an “influencer,” identified herself as a “health worker” …a “nurse.”

Neither do I remember nurses being like this.

Times change. People change. Alas, seldom for the better.

A friend tells me he can’t understand what happened to his daughter after just one semester at an Ivy League. Suddenly, Israel is an “oppressor.”

She marches for “Free Palestine,” along with a group of influencers.

What is an influencer?

Greta Thunberg is an influencer. She influenced nearly the entire world that the end of days were coming due to global warming.

When that didn’t happen, she set her evil eye upon Israel, and became a cheerleader for Hamas.

You ask...why Israel? Why is antisemitism the default position for so many of these nut cases?

The answer is this; that from the beginning, we refused to bow to their gods.

A stiff-necked people…yes.

We are Different…always were, always will be, and this infuriates the rest of humanity.

Why am I picking on women, or rather, American women? Because, cliché this may be, we rely on them to be our better half.

And when we come home from the hunt, we expect dinner to be on the table…with a kiss.

Dream on, you say. They don’t make them like that anymore.

Exactly.

At Columbia U, for instance, they go in sweet and come out bitter…and likewise Harvard, Princeton and the others.

Suddenly, a generation of Jew haters is upon us…from so-called Middle East Studies, taught by Muslim professors.

The Jews are like the American White Man who stole the land from the Indians…and this is what our sons and daughters are taught about Israel.

This is what makes them experts all of a sudden, and there they go now throwing a tantrum on campus against their fellow Jewish students.

Isn’t this rowdiness just what you’d expect from the boys? But it’s front and center the girls who have gone hysterical about Israel.

Often, they lead the protests with emotional vigor, and they know just what to do when the cops come…yelling to be saved from “police brutality.”

But all the while they scream “save Hamas, free Gaza.”

Don’t expect dinner to be on the table when you come home.

Jack Engelhardwrites a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the anti-BDS thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

