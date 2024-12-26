A Hamas official has denied reports that Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar is refusing to provide Israel a list of hostages to be released in a future ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.

Speaking to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed Wednesday night, the source said that Hamas is holding talks with the other terror groups in Gaza which hold hostages, but that it is "impossible" to contact all of these groups due to the "situation" in Gaza.

The official also said that Hamas has approved the provision of a list of living hostages after the situation in Gaza calms, and after a ceasefire takes effect.

According to him, one of the issues which has not yet been resolved pertains to the release of "heavy" terrorists.

The release of archterrorist Marwan Barghouti, Ahmed Sa'adat. Abbas al-Sayed, Abdullah Barghouti, Ibrahim Hamed, and Hasem Salama, as well as two additional terrorists from the Islamic Jihad terror group, will be delayed to the last stage of the deal.