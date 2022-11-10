Abbas al-Sayed, a senior terrorist from Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, recently completed a master's degree in cryptocurrency, the Hamas-affiliated Al-Risala website reports.

Al-Sayed is serving 35 life sentences and another 50 years cumulatively in an Israeli prison for his involvement in the suicide attack at the Park Hotel in Netanya in 2002, in which 30 people were murdered while celebrating a Passover Seder, as well as in other terrorist attacks.

Before he was arrested in 2002, al-Sayed completed his bachelor's degree in engineering

While serving his prison sentence, al-Sayed completed a master's degree at Abu Dis University a few years ago.