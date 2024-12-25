Sources familiar with the negotiations for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group have denied claims that the negotiations for a deal collapsed, Kan Reshet Bet reported Wednesday morning.

According to the sources, the negotiating team returned to Israel in order to allow for decisions to be made regarding the next part of the negotiations.

The sources also said that Hamas is ignoring the pressure from the mediators, and Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar is presenting inflexible positions, "more than his brother Yahya." Israel has emphasized that, "If there is progress in the negotiations, we will send a delegation again."

The Israeli team returned from Qatar Tuesday night, after negotiations plateaued for several days. The Prime Minister's Office reported, "After an intensive week of holding negotiations, the Israeli delegation is returning home for 'internal consultations.'"

The proposed deal would see a seven-day ceasefire, after which all of the women held hostage will be released.

Hamas is required to provide a list of all the hostages it is holding who will be released in a deal. However, the terror group is dragging its feet and refusing thus far to provide Israel with such a list, thereby extending the negotiating process.