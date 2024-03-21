The IDF's Spokesperson's Unit announced that this week, troops under the command of the 162nd Division led the special operation at the Shifa Hospital. The division is operating in northern and central Gaza, significantly reducing Hamas’ terrorist capabilities.

Approximately 600 terrorists have been apprehended thus far, and more than 140 terrorists have been eliminated in encounters. Several weapons and intelligence documents that contribute to the ongoing combat were discovered during searches in the hospital.

The Islamic Jihad operatives in the hospital complex surrendered themselves to the troops, among them senior officials who were transferred to the ISA for further investigation, including:

Huasem Salama, responsible for intelligence and Head of the Observations Array in the Gaza Brigade, and his brother, Wissam Salama, in charge of combat propaganda in the Islamic Jihad’s Gaza Division.

Moreover, among those arrested are three senior officials from Hamas’ West Bank headquarters who direct terrorist activity from Judea and Samaria and were also transferred to the ISA for further investigation: Omar Azida, head of the Nablus Committee responsible for Hamas terrorist activity in the area, Mahmoud Kwasma, who planned and financed the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in 2014 and Hamdallah Hassan Ali, who promoted terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria in recent years.

The fighting in the area of the hospital continues with significant engagements with the enemy and exchanges of fire. The forces are continuing to operate in and to search the area, locating weapons and apprehending terrorists in close-quarter encounters.

Terror leaders arrested at Shifa Hospital IDF Spokesperson

Also, among the detainees are three senior figures in Hamas's 'West Bank headquarters', who are directing terrorist activities in the Judea and Samaria area and were transferred for Shin Bet interrogation: Omar Atzida, the head of the Nablus committee responsible for Hamas's terrorist activity in the region, Mahmoud Quasma, one of the planners and financiers of the kidnapping of the three Jewish teenagers in 2014, and Hamdallah Hassan Ali who has promoted terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria in recent years.

The fighting in the hospital area continues with many encounters with the enemy and exchanges of fire. The forces continue to operate and scan the area, to locate weapons, and to arrest terrorists in face-to-face confrontations.