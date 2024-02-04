Hamas is expected to demand that Israel release some very "heavy" terrorists, who are responsible for the most murderous attacks in Israel. Apart from them, Hamas is also expected to demand the release of the Nukhba terrorists who raped, burned, and murdered hundreds of Israelis in cold blood on October 7th.

Journalist Ohad Hamo reported several names including Marwan Barghouti, who was sentenced by an Israeli court to five cumulative life sentences and 40 years in prison for terrorist acts in which five Israelis were murdered and many injured.

Abdullah Barghouti, the most murderous bomb engineer after Yahya Ayash, who is responsible for the terrorist attack at the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem in 2001; the double terrorist attack on the Ben Yehuda pedestrian mall in December 2001; the terrorist attack at Café Moment in March 2002; the terrorist attack at a crowded game club in Rishon Lezion in May 2002, the terrorist attack at the Hebrew University on Mount Scopus in June 2002; the terrorist attack on Allenby Street in Tel Aviv in September 2002, the terrorist attack at the Pi Glilot station; placing charges on railway tracks in Ramle and Lod. In all these terrorist attacks, 66 people were killed and 500 injured.

Abbas al-Sayyid, one of the terrorists responsible for the attack on the Park Hotel in Netanya, was arrested in May 2002 and stood trial for these attacks. Al-Sayyid was convicted in September 2005 to 35 life sentences.

Ibrahim Hamed was an officer of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Judea and Samaria during the Second Intifada. He planned and organized dozens of terrorist attacks against Israelis, including several severe suicide bombings.

Ehud Hamo reports that he is the most dangerous terrorist in Israeli jails and it was very difficult to find and arrest him – he is serving 54 life sentences.

Among the terrorist attacks that he planned and organized: the double terrorist attack on the Ben Yehuda pedestrian mall in December 2001, when two suicide bombers blew themselves up, killing 11 Israelis and injuring 180; the terrorist attack at Café Moment in March 2002, killed 11 Israelis and injuring 65; the terrorist attack at a crowded game club in Rishon Lezion in May 2002, killing 15 Israelis and inuring 57; the terrorist attack at the Hebrew University on Mount Scopus in June 2002, killing 9 Israelis and injuring 100; and the terrorist attack at the Pi Glilot station, in which there were no injuries.

Ahmad Sa'adat, secretary general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and planner of the murder of Minister Rehavam Ze’evi.

Muhamad Arman, leader of Hamas terrorists in jails, responsible for the terrorist attacks on Café Moment in Jerusalem, in March 2002, during the Second Intifada, killing 11 Israeli civilians.