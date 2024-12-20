The State Attorney's Office has filed an indictment with the Jerusalem District Court against Ardler Amoyel, aged 23, who carried out various tasks for an Iranian agent, including documenting sites in Israel and attempting to purchase weapons.

The prosecution is asking the court to order the defendant's arrest until the end of the legal proceedings against him.

According to the indictment, over the past few months, Amoyel has been in contact via Telegram with an Iranian agent who identified himself under pseudonyms, and has carried out a series of tasks for him.

He photographed buildings, infrastructure and residential areas in Jerusalem and other areas, and also attempted to find out details about the identities of residents in various buildings.

He also sprayed graffiti in public places, using messages that were intended to undermine public security and harm the sense of national solidarity within Israel.

The defendant conducted online searches for the purchase of weapons, silencers, and materials for making explosives, and documented the Jerusalem light rail and attempted to examine the feasibility of disabling the rail system.

As part of the activity, he received payments in digital currencies from the Iranian agent, some of which he converted into cash in the amount of approximately 7,900 shekels.

The defendant is charged with the commission of offenses of providing information to the enemy and contact with a foreign agent. The prosecution is asking the court to order the confiscation of the vehicles, telephones, and technological means that the defendant used to commit the offenses.