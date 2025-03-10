Hamas claims: We exposed Shin Bet source who collected information on military wing

Hamas claims:

'We exposed Shin Bet source who collected info on military wing'

Hamas' internal security apparatus, responsible for thwarting espionage attempts, announces capture of a Palestinian Arab who transmitted information to Israel.

Hamas' internal security apparatus, which is responsible for thwarting espionage attempts, announced on Sunday the capture of a Palestinian Arab who, the group claims, transmitted information to Israel.

According to suspicions, the man gathered information on Hamas terrorists during ceremonies held as part of the release of Israeli hostages, which he then passed on to Israeli intelligence officials.

Hamas further claimed that the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) instructed the suspect to monitor the locations where the Israeli hostages were handed over prior to their release, the nature of the security activity at the site, the Hamas members who participated in the ceremonies, and the military equipment in their possession.

The security apparatus noted that in the coming days, additional details will be provided regarding the alleged Shin Bet agent and the confession he gave during the investigation.

Hamas, which took over the Gaza Strip in a bloody coup in 2007, regularly claims to have captured “Israeli spies”, and many times it tries them and sentences them to death .

In September of 2022, Hamas authorities executed two Palestinian Arabs who were convicted of assisting Israel by giving it information that resulted in the deaths of two people.

In May of 2023, a military court in the Gaza Strip sentenced several Palestinian Arabs who were convicted of providing information to Israel to be executed by hanging and by firing squad.

In December of that year, Hamas claimed to have arrested a group of Palestinian Arabs who "collaborated" with Israel to collect intelligence in the Gaza Strip in the immediate aftermath of Hamas' October 7 massacre.